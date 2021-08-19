Chamberlain University — part of
Adtalem (ATGE) Partners Stride, Motivates Students for Nursing
Chamberlain University — part of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) — has partnered with Stride, Inc. (LRN - Free Report) to motivate high school students for nursing careers — one of the nation’s top in-demand healthcare jobs — with Stride Career Prep.
Being a leader in the nursing school within the United States, Chamberlain has been indulging in addressing the rising need for nurses and other healthcare professionals, and the increasing roles they play in the healthcare industry. Per a report, the country is facing an urgent need to introduce new and diverse talent in the field of nursing. Approximately half a million nurses are estimated to be short nationwide by 2030.
Stride is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality and tech-enabled education. Chamberlain aims at reducing this supply-demand gap through industry-relevant course work, extracurricular networking and job shadowing experiences with Stride. Both the organizations will create pathways for students enrolled at Stride Career Prep high schools and programs through access to high-quality educational opportunities, professional development, and alignment with workforce needs and rewarding careers.
With this collaboration, Stride has expanded Chamberlain’s ongoing outreach activities with various education providers to create nursing workforce pipelines and strengthened Adtalem’s mission to offer lifelong learning opportunities in nursing and related healthcare professions from pre-college to the doctoral level.
Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain, said, “Inspiring and encouraging students at the high school level is the first step to creating pathways for a more diversified nursing and healthcare workforce and in addressing critical healthcare workforce shortages.”
Initiatives to Drive Performance
Adtalem has been gaining from various strategic initiatives. The company keeps on introducing new degree programs and campuses in order to better serve students. It ensures a balanced focus on investment initiatives to deliver direct returns to shareholders.
In particular, Chamberlain university remains well positioned to gain from the growing demand for nurses and the increasing roles they play in the healthcare industry. The recent move will help the company capitalize on this supply-demand imbalance in nursing and the broader healthcare industry. It is optimistic about the demand trend in the medical and healthcare segment from both students and employees.
For third-quarter fiscal 2021, Medical and Healthcare revenues increased 1.3% year over year driven by an 8.3% rise in revenues at Chamberlain. Revenues at the segment were driven by persistent increase in new and total enrollments over the last 18 months.
Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 6.1% so far this year against the industry’s 66.3% decline. The above-mentioned initiatives and the recent move will further aid its share price performance and profitability going forward.
Zacks Rank
Adtalem — which shares space with Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA - Free Report) and Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.