Has Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Buckle, Inc. The (BKE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BKE and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Buckle, Inc. The is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKE's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BKE has gained about 45.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -5.96% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Buckle, Inc. The is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, BKE is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.25% so far this year, meaning that BKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BKE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.