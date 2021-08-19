We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Century Communities (CCS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Century Communities is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 16.43% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CCS has returned about 52.51% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 20.04%. This means that Century Communities is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.14% so far this year, meaning that CCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CCS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.