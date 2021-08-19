We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Union Pacific (UNP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of UNP and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Union Pacific is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. UNP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP's full-year earnings has moved 4.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, UNP has moved about 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 8.11%. As we can see, Union Pacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, UNP belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #227 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.74% so far this year, meaning that UNP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UNP as it looks to continue its solid performance.