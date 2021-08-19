We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is VALE (VALE) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of VALE (VALE - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VALE and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
VALE is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VALE's full-year earnings has moved 17.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, VALE has gained about 21.30% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 12% on average. As we can see, VALE is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, VALE belongs to the Mining - Iron industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.35% so far this year, so VALE is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to VALE as it looks to continue its solid performance.