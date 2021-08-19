We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Merit Medical (MMSI) Expands Drainage Portfolio With New Product
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) recently introduced the One-Vac Evacuated Drainage Bottle (One-Vac) for utilization to aspirate, remove, or sample body fluids, commercially. The innovative and advanced design of One-Vac is likely to make sample collection simple, efficient and safe.
It is worth mentioning that the One-Vac is perfect for thoracentesis and paracentesis procedures and patients with diseases requiring fluid drainage as part of their care plan.
This launch is likely to boost Merit Medical’s Endoscopy Devices business arm and strengthen its product pipeline.
More on the News
Per management, the launch of this product marks a crucial milestone for Merit Medical with respect to the expansion of its drainage portfolio. In fact, the company has built this portfolio on the basis of physician feedback, investment in new technologies and enhancement of legacy products.
Interestingly, the product’s intuitive usage, resealing ability and start-and-stop activation method were lauded by early adopters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
On the basis of customer feedback to date, the company remains focused on introducing more innovative new technologies to market in near future.
Market Prospects
Per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global thoracic drainage devices market was worth $615 million in 2018 and is projected to see a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027. Hence, the launch is well-timed for Merit Medical.
Recent Developments
During the second quarter of 2021, Merit Medical exhibited better-than-expected results. The company saw revenue growth not only across both its segments but also across all product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Strong execution and improving customer demand trends resulting from the gradual business recovery drove the overall top line, which is encouraging.
In March 2021, the company announced the enrollment of the first patients in its WAVE study of the WRAPSODY Endovascular Stent Graft, an investigational device being tested for the treatment of stenosis or occlusion within dialysis outflow circuits. The company is also awaiting a CMS approval for the same.
Price Performance
Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 37.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 27%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) , Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) and HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%.
Envista Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.4%.
HealthEquity’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.5%.