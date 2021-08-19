Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Merit Medical (MMSI) Expands Drainage Portfolio With New Product

Read MoreHide Full Article

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI - Free Report) recently introduced the One-Vac Evacuated Drainage Bottle (One-Vac) for utilization to aspirate, remove, or sample body fluids, commercially. The innovative and advanced design of One-Vac is likely to make sample collection simple, efficient and safe.

It is worth mentioning that the One-Vac is perfect for thoracentesis and paracentesis procedures and patients with diseases requiring fluid drainage as part of their care plan.

This launch is likely to boost Merit Medical’s Endoscopy Devices business arm and strengthen its product pipeline.

More on the News

Per management, the launch of this product marks a crucial milestone for Merit Medical with respect to the expansion of its drainage portfolio. In fact, the company has built this portfolio on the basis of physician feedback, investment in new technologies and enhancement of legacy products.

Interestingly, the product’s intuitive usage, resealing ability and start-and-stop activation method were lauded by early adopters.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the basis of customer feedback to date, the company remains focused on introducing more innovative new technologies to market in near future.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global thoracic drainage devices market was worth $615 million in 2018 and is projected to see a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2027. Hence, the launch is well-timed for Merit Medical.

Recent Developments

During the second quarter of 2021, Merit Medical exhibited better-than-expected results. The company saw revenue growth not only across both its segments but also across all product categories within its Cardiovascular unit. Strong execution and improving customer demand trends resulting from the gradual business recovery drove the overall top line, which is encouraging.

In March 2021, the company announced the enrollment of the first patients in its WAVE study of the WRAPSODY Endovascular Stent Graft, an investigational device being tested for the treatment of stenosis or occlusion within dialysis outflow circuits. The company is also awaiting a CMS approval for the same.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 37.9% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 27%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) , Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) and HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 13.9%.

Envista Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.4%.

HealthEquity’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.5%.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) - free report >>

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - free report >>

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) - free report >>

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) - free report >>

Published in

medical-devices