3 Reasons Why Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.
By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.
However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the
Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (
RCRRF Quick Quote RCRRF - Free Report) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.
Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.
While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this company is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:
Earnings Growth
Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.
While the historical EPS growth rate for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is 15.7%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 93.6% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 12%.
Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio
Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.
Right now, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. has an S/TA ratio of 1.15, which means that the company gets $1.15 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.58, it can be said that the company is more efficient.
While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 15.7% this year versus the industry average of 10.4%.
Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions
Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 25.8% over the past month.
Bottom Line
While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This combination indicates that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.
Image: Bigstock
