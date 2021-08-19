In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Landstar's (LSTR) Q3 Outlook Improves on Better Volumes
Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) provided a bullish outlook for the September quarter, driven by better-than-expected truckload volumes.
We remind investors that only last month, this Jacksonville, FL-based company predicted third-quarter 2021 revenues in the range of $1.55-$1.60 billion. Earnings per share were estimated in the band of $2.20-$2.30 at that time.
However, favorable market conditions led to upbeat trends through the first seven weeks of the September quarter with respect to the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck. Currently, truckload volumes are trending above the second-quarter 2021 actuals in a low single-digit percentage range and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck are above the June-quarter actuals in a mid-single-digit percentage range. As a result of this bullish scenario, the freight broker revised its third-quarter revenue and earnings per share estimates upward.
While revenues are now expected in the $1.68-$1.72 billion band, earnings per share are anticipated in the $2.45-$2.55 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues and earnings per share is currently pegged at $1.56 billion and $2.29, respectively.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Landstar System currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Transportaton sector may also consider stocks like Matson (MATX - Free Report) , Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) , and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Matson, Costamare and Genco Shipping have gained in excess of 30%, 46% and 100%, respectively, year to date.