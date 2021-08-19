We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $71.12, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 8.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.93%.
C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.25 billion, down 0.3% from the year-ago period.
C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.86 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +102.05% and -4.25%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher within the past month. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.14, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.