JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $65.53, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.28 billion, up 34.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $146.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.79% and +34.48%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.93.
Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.