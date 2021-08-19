We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KB Home (KBH) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.50, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 5.53% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KBH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KBH to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 56.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion, which would represent changes of +99.36% and +44.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.18% higher. KBH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, KBH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.82.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.