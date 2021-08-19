We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed at $361.72, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 7.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ULTA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.32, up 217.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, up 42.45% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.25 per share and revenue of $7.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +162.88% and +27.68%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ULTA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. ULTA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, ULTA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.14, which means ULTA is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ULTA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.