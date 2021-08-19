We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
Restoration Hardware (RH - Free Report) closed at $683.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RH is projected to report earnings of $6.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $972.26 million, up 37% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.90 per share and revenue of $3.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.44% and +29.23%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% higher. RH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.27, which means RH is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that RH has a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.