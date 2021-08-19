We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilly's (TLYS) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilly's (TLYS - Free Report) closed at $14.76, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TLYS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TLYS to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $189.07 million, up 39.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $715.21 million. These totals would mark changes of +3375% and +34.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TLYS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.43.
We can also see that TLYS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TLYS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
