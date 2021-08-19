We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chemours (CC) Wraps Up Senior Notes Offering of $650 Million
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) announced the completion of its earlier-announced private offering of $650 million total principal amount of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029. These notes were exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes are the company’s senior unsecured obligations and are guaranteed by some of its subsidiaries.
Net proceeds of the offering are expected to be utilized together with cash on hand, to finance the purchase price as well as accrued and unpaid interest for any and all of Chemours' outstanding 7% senior notes due 2025 validly tendered and accepted for payment.
It will also be used to the extent applicable, to finance redemption price and accrued as well as unpaid interest for any existing 2025 notes that remain outstanding after the completion or termination of the tender offer.
Shares of Chemours have gained 59% in the past year compared with 30.3% rise of the industry.
Chemours, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings for 2021 toward the higher end of its previously-disclosed guidance ranges, owing to strong second-quarter results and the ongoing business momentum.
However, weaker automotive production due to the global semiconductor shortage may affect volumes. The company also faces cost pressure in the Titanium Technologies unit. It is also exposed to headwind from supply chain issues and higher raw material costs.
