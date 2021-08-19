We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Beam Global (BEEM - Free Report) produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX - Free Report) operates as a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.
