New Strong Sell Stocks for August 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Beam Global (BEEM - Free Report) produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 73.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX - Free Report) operates as a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

