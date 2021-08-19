Marrone (MBII) & Terramera Partner to Boost Crop Protection

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. ( MBII Quick Quote MBII - Free Report) and Terramera are collaborating to bring together their technological and biological expertise to advance the performance of the crop protection products of the former and accelerate product development. Marrone’s partnership with Terramera, a global agtech leader and inventor of Actigate technology, is expected to bring existing and new biological know-how to market. This initiative will be supported by Terramera’s artificial intelligence-based screening platform of novel adjuvants, Plant Intelligence Engine, and Actigate technology, a proprietary green chemistry that delivers active ingredients directly into target cells. Based on a collusive approach, it is anticipated to pump up the performance and consistency of new and existing active ingredients in Marrone’s portfolio including market-leading Regalia Biofungicide, newly developed Stargus Biofungicide, Venerate XC Bioinsecticide, and Grandevo WDG Bioinsecticide. Apart from this collaboration, field trials have been planned for performance testing of the combination of two commercially available products — Marrone’s Venerate XC Bioinsecticide and Terramera’s Rango. Marrone noted that it is enthusiastic about partnering with companies with a similar commitment toward creating sustainable agricultural technologies that provide growers with efficacy and efficiency. Its partnership with Terramera will enable both companies to leverage on technical algorithms for more value-addition, and also has the potential to introduce novel products to the market such as a bio-herbicide that is currently under development. Terramera is keen to work with Marrone to speed up its proven crop protection products with Actigate and its digital platforms. It expects the collaboration to reduce the synthetic pesticide load in agriculture by 80%. Shares of Marrone have declined 23.8% in a year against the industry’s growth of 30.3%. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 41.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Marrone (MBII) & Terramera Partner to Boost Crop Protection
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII - Free Report) and Terramera are collaborating to bring together their technological and biological expertise to advance the performance of the crop protection products of the former and accelerate product development.
Marrone’s partnership with Terramera, a global agtech leader and inventor of Actigate technology, is expected to bring existing and new biological know-how to market. This initiative will be supported by Terramera’s artificial intelligence-based screening platform of novel adjuvants, Plant Intelligence Engine, and Actigate technology, a proprietary green chemistry that delivers active ingredients directly into target cells. Based on a collusive approach, it is anticipated to pump up the performance and consistency of new and existing active ingredients in Marrone’s portfolio including market-leading Regalia Biofungicide, newly developed Stargus Biofungicide, Venerate XC Bioinsecticide, and Grandevo WDG Bioinsecticide.
Apart from this collaboration, field trials have been planned for performance testing of the combination of two commercially available products — Marrone’s Venerate XC Bioinsecticide and Terramera’s Rango.
Marrone noted that it is enthusiastic about partnering with companies with a similar commitment toward creating sustainable agricultural technologies that provide growers with efficacy and efficiency. Its partnership with Terramera will enable both companies to leverage on technical algorithms for more value-addition, and also has the potential to introduce novel products to the market such as a bio-herbicide that is currently under development.
Terramera is keen to work with Marrone to speed up its proven crop protection products with Actigate and its digital platforms. It expects the collaboration to reduce the synthetic pesticide load in agriculture by 80%.
Shares of Marrone have declined 23.8% in a year against the industry’s growth of 30.3%. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 41.7%.
In the second quarter, the company recorded net loss of 2 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a penny. Its revenues rose roughly 3% year over year to $12.6 million in the quarter, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.6 million.
Marrone said that it expects a more normalized revenue growth rate in the second half of 2021. It sees revenue growth in the mid-teens and gross margins in the upper 50% range for the full year. It also expects operating expenses to remain in line with 2020 levels, adjusting for inflation.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Marrone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) , Aperam (APEMY - Free Report) and Avient Corporation (AVNT - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
BASF has a projected earnings growth rate of 96.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 33.3% over a year.
Aperam has a projected earnings growth rate of 429.8% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 114.6% over a year.
Avient has a projected earnings growth rate of 75.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have climbed 90.4% over a year.