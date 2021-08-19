Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tesla (TSLA) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TSLA broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for TSLA

Over the past four weeks, TSLA has gained 5.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TSLA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting TSLA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today