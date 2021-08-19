JD.com (JD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. ( JD Quick Quote JD - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 23. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $38.3 billion, indicating an improvement of 34.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, suggesting an 18% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The figure has been revised 2.4% downward over the past 30 days. Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 16.05%, on average. Factors to Note
JD.com has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), currently.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 23.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $38.3 billion, indicating an improvement of 34.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, suggesting an 18% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The figure has been revised 2.4% downward over the past 30 days.
Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 16.05%, on average.
Factors to Note
The company’s strong momentum across the JD Retail segment is expected to have been the key growth driver in the second quarter.
The company’s intensified focus to ensure the supply and fulfillment of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is expected to have been a positive.
Strengthening omnichannel offerings of JD are also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s second-quarter performance.
The company’s strong efforts in offering services at the best price on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have been tailwinds.
JD’s partnerships with luxury brands like John Lobb and Marni, who launched their flagship stores on JD.com, are likely to have contributed well.
All these factors are anticipated to have driven top-line growth for the JD Retail segment in the to-be-reported quarter.
The rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services is likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming results.
Apart from these, the strong New Businesses segment is expected to have driven the company’s second-quarter revenues.
Its rising technology initiatives are expected to have boosted the segment’s user momentum and operational efficiency in the second quarter.
The integration of the Artificial Intelligence technology into the company’s warehouse network is anticipated to have continued to accelerate the delivery of direct sales orders in the quarter under review.
Its expanding 24-hour delivery service across cities is likely to have aided JD Logistics in gaining traction from the cities in the second quarter. Strengthening of logistics network in the cities is anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance.
However, the company’s mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its second-quarter performance.
Rising marketing and R&D costs are likely to have hindered the company’s margin expansion.
Severe competitive pressures in the e-commerce market from Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) are anticipated to have been headwinds in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
JD.com has an Earnings ESP of +6.45% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), currently.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
