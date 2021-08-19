We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cambium (CMBM) Becomes Founding Member of Innovation Center
Cambium Networks Corp. (CMBM - Free Report) recently announced that it has become a founding member of the Future Technologies Venture LLC Innovation Center in Atlanta, GA.
Other founding members of the Innovation Center include Intel (INTC - Free Report) , Nokia (NOK - Free Report) , Tecore Networks, Megh Computing, Librestream and KCF Technologies.
Future Technologies Venture is an end-to-end solution provider that specializes in planning, design and implementation of innovative communication solutions. It has a strong concentration on emerging standards like 5G, 4G Private LTE, Wi-Fi and Autonomous technologies.
Cambium has helped define the mission for the center, which includes a lab where enterprise and industrial IT teams can test Wi-Fi 6 connectivity solutions in a real-world environment. The facility includes connectivity to the edge, a local datacenter, Internet and cloud technologies with network monitoring and simulation tools.
Cambium’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges in an efficient way to enable next-generation use cases. The focus areas for Cambium’s solutions include centralized management and network planning software, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, and fixed wireless broadband for Wide Area Networks and Field Area Networks.
Cambium is benefiting from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly design, deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge.
The company’s solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. The avant-garde solutions enhance economies of scale for network operators by supporting a large number of customer premise equipment per fixed wireless access point and reduce management costs through embedded software and device reliability.
Despite challenging market conditions due to the pandemic, increased demand for wireless infrastructure projects owing to higher requirements for work-from-home connectivity solutions bolsters Cambium’s business model.
Cambium’s shares have rallied 179.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.5%.
