GoDaddy (GDDY) Launches New Features to Aid Small Businesses
GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY - Free Report) is making continuous efforts to gain customer momentum on the back of robust product offerings.
The company’s latest introduction of new Pay Links and Virtual Terminal features within GoDaddy Payments is a testament to the abovementioned fact.
Pay Links help businesses in creating a link to a safe checkout page. Business owners can share the link with customers and get instant payment.
Further, Virtual Terminal helps business owners to take payment over phone by creating a payment terminal.
Both the features accept all major debit and credit cards such as VISA (V - Free Report) , Mastercard (MA - Free Report) , American Expressand Discover. There are no hidden charges and the transaction charge is low, without any long-term contracts.
With these features, small business owners are not required to create a website or an online store. GoDaddy helps them in gaining more customers and getting online or remote payment.
The recent move is likely to expand GoDaddy’s reach to small businesses. This might contribute to its revenues in the near term.
Growing Efforts to Support Small Businesses
The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected small businesses across the globe. GoDaddy is taking strong initiatives to help these businesses survive amid the pandemic.
Recently, the company collaborated with Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google, wherein small business customers of GoDaddy can create a Google Merchant Center account and product listings as well as promote their products across Google surfaces including Google Search, Google Images, Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail from GoDaddy’s online store.
Additionally, the company teamed up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni — who is among the world’s renowned cricketers — for a marketing campaign that will encourage small and local businesses in India to create an online presence and grow their ventures.
Further, GoDaddy and AEO joined forces to offer training, tools and networking that will help small businesses to create a digital presence.
Expanding Portfolio
The latest move bodes well for GoDaddy in expanding its portfolio of products and services and offer better solutions to customers.
Apart from the recent offerings, the company introduced a plugin bundle expansion that offers free access to a library of more than 75 premium WooCommerce extensions for Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers.
Additionally, it introduced the Hub by GoDaddy Pro — a new integrated project, site, and client management platform — that aids website developers and designers.
Further, the company acquired Re:amaze to add communication solutions to its portfolio. The solutions enhance customer interaction and help businesses to communicate with customers via different platforms like email, text, online chat, social media, voice and video chat in a single shared box.
These endeavors will help GoDaddy to sustain momentum in various end-markets served in the upcoming period.
However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and mounting expenses remain concerns for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.