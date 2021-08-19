We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Fiserv (FISV) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Fiserv is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FISV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV's full-year earnings has moved 2.21% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, FISV has gained about 0.35% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 17.36%. This shows that Fiserv is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, FISV belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.39% so far this year, so FISV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track FISV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.