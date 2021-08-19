We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Kinder Morgan is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMI's full-year earnings has moved 7.55% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, KMI has returned 19.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 16.33% on average. As we can see, Kinder Morgan is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, KMI belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.97% so far this year, so KMI is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to KMI as it looks to continue its solid performance.