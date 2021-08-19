We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Werewolf (HOWL) Up on Deal With Merck for Solid Tumor Study
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL - Free Report) announced that it has entered into a collaboration and supply agreement with pharma giant Merck (MRK - Free Report) to evaluate its lead pipeline candidate, WTX-124, in combination with the latter’s PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of solid tumors.
Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics were up 12.6% on Wednesday following announcement of the news. The stock has rallied 38% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 8.8%.
WTX-124, INDUKINE molecule designed to target IL-2 as a treatment for cancer, is in pre-clinical studies for solid tumors.
Werewolf Therapeutics plans to submit an investigational new drug (“IND”) application for WTX-124 to the FDA in the first half of 2022. If the IND is cleared by the FDA, the company plans to initiate a phase I clinical study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with solid tumors.
Per the company, WTX-124 has the potential to improve therapeutic options for cancer patients, both as a monotherapy as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda.
We remind investors that Werewolf Therapeutics started trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange following its initial public offering on April 30, 2021.
Apart from WTX-124, Werewolf Therapeutics has another INDUKINE product candidate – WTX-330 – a systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecule, which is also being developed in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors.
