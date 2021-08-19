We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Regeneron (REGN) Antibody Cocktail for COVID-19 Gets a Boost
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN - Free Report) ’s antibody cocktail for COVID-19, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) is now being recommended for treatment by the Governor of Florida as cases continue to surge.
While vaccination hasn’t really picked up pace, the rising cases have put focus on antibody cocktail.
Per the Governor, prescriptions need not be shown for the antibody cocktail, and a rapid-response team was created to give monoclonal antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients last week.
The FDA had granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to REGEN-COV to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and those at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
In June 2021, the FDA updated the EUA by lowering the dose to 1,200 mg and permitting administration by subcutaneous injection when intravenous infusion is not feasible.
The FDA also expanded the EUA to include post-exposure prophylaxis in people at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. It also includes people who are not fully vaccinated or are not expected to mount an adequate response to vaccination, and who have been exposed to a SARS-CoV-2 infected individual or are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual because of infection occurring in the same institutional setting (such as in nursing homes or prisons).
Regeneron fulfilled its second agreement with the U.S. government in the second quarter to manufacture and deliver 1.25 million doses of REGEN-COV at the lowest treatment dose authorized by the FDA, and recognized $2.59 billion in REGEN-COV sales.
The company's shares have gained 35.9% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 0.3%.
The FDA has also granted an EUA to GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK - Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR - Free Report) ’s sotrovimab, an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
The FDA has also expanded EUA for Eli Lilly’s (LLY - Free Report) baricitinib to allow for treatment with or without remdesivir. The EUA now allows the use of baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Regeneron currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.