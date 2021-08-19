We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $234.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 7.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.82%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $323.97 million, up 62.83% from the year-ago period.
CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.15% and +56.16%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CRWD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 578.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 57.37, which means CRWD is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 23.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.