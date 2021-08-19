We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $154.28, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
JPM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect JPM to post earnings of $2.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.21 billion, up 0.21% from the year-ago period.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.05 per share and revenue of $121.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.22% and +1.51%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. JPM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, JPM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means JPM is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.