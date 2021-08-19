We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) closed at $23.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had lost 5.06% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CAL to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 196.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $646.9 million, up 29.01% from the prior-year quarter.
CAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +246.43% and +27.18%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CAL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.