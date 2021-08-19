We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) closed at $60.37, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.82%.
PATH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 7, 2021.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PATH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PATH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.