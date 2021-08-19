We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $32.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RIOT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RIOT to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 116.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 million, up 1400% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $174.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +181.48% and +1340.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RIOT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RIOT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RIOT has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.96 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.72.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
