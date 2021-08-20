If You Invested $1000 in Danaher 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Danaher (
DHR Quick Quote DHR - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DHR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Danaher's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Danaher's main business drivers.
Danaher Corporation is a global conglomerate that designs, manufactures and markets diverse lines of professional, industrial, commercial and consumer products. It is headquartered in Washington, DC. The company’s segmental details are provided below:
Life Sciences (51.7% of revenues generated in second-quarter 2021) segment offers a broad range of research tools used to analyze a range of critical areas — including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells — to understand the causes of diseases, identify new therapies, and test new drugs and vaccines. Range of industries served includes biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial. Diagnostics (32.4%) segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services that are deployed in reference laboratories, hospitals, physicians' offices and other critical care settings. It helps to diagnose diseases and take suitable treatment decisions . Environmental & Applied Solutions (15.9%) segment offers products and services that help keep food and water supplies safe globally. Its instrumentation, software, consumables, services and disinfection systems helps analyze, treat and manage the quality of ultra-pure, potable, waste, ground, source and ocean water. Moreover, the product identification businesses develop and manufacture equipment, consumables and software for various printing, marking, coding, packaging, design and color-management applications. Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Danaher, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $7,853.39, or a 685.34% gain, as of August 20, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 292.14% and the price of gold went up -7.41% over the same time frame.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for DHR too.
In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders, acquired assets and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 20.6% and sales beat the same by 7.8%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the mid to high-teens range for third-quarter 2021 and in the high-teens for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by high-single digits in the third quarter and by 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.
The stock is up 10.67% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
