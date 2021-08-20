Back to top

Equinor's (EQNR) Crude Oil Loading Halts in Norway: Here's Why

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) announced the interruption of its crude oil loading activities at its Sture export terminal, located at the west coast of Norway. As reported by Reuters, oil loading was interrupted after activists from the Extinction Rebellion group broke into the safety zone of the facility.

The protest’s clear message is that all operations related to exploration and transportation of crude oil must be halted. Crude is being transported through pipeline networks from numerous offshore fields to the Sture export facility.

According to the source, except for the cessation of loading activities of TS Bergen aframax vessel, the integrated energy player’s other activities have not been affected.

