Equinor's (EQNR) Crude Oil Loading Halts in Norway: Here's Why
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) announced the interruption of its crude oil loading activities at its Sture export terminal, located at the west coast of Norway. As reported by Reuters, oil loading was interrupted after activists from the Extinction Rebellion group broke into the safety zone of the facility.
The protest’s clear message is that all operations related to exploration and transportation of crude oil must be halted. Crude is being transported through pipeline networks from numerous offshore fields to the Sture export facility.
According to the source, except for the cessation of loading activities of TS Bergen aframax vessel, the integrated energy player’s other activities have not been affected.
Currently, Equinor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other prospective players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 256% in 2021.
PDC Energy is likely to see earnings growth of 111.8% in 2021.