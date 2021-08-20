Toll Brothers Inc. ( TOL Quick Quote TOL - Free Report) recently announced the opening of a luxurious home community – Toll Brothers at Bella Collina – in Montverde, FL. Toll Brothers at Bella Collina consists one and two-story, single-family homes enclosed by scenic features like coastal palm beach and temporary exteriors. Situated at the neighborhood of Orlando, this community is a unique lakeshore and country club community in Montverde, with the starting price tag of $1.1 million. With respect to this, Brock Fanning, of Toll Brothers Central Florida, stated, “Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers all-new home designs with tranquil views and lakefront homesites in a private, gated community. The community provides an outstanding lifestyle through its unparalleled and well-established amenities that residents can enjoy all year long.” Community Opening Strategies Boost Growth
Toll Brothers (TOL) Opens Luxury Community in Central Florida
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL - Free Report) recently announced the opening of a luxurious home community – Toll Brothers at Bella Collina – in Montverde, FL.
Toll Brothers at Bella Collina consists one and two-story, single-family homes enclosed by scenic features like coastal palm beach and temporary exteriors. Situated at the neighborhood of Orlando, this community is a unique lakeshore and country club community in Montverde, with the starting price tag of $1.1 million.
With respect to this, Brock Fanning, of Toll Brothers Central Florida, stated, “Toll Brothers at Bella Collina offers all-new home designs with tranquil views and lakefront homesites in a private, gated community. The community provides an outstanding lifestyle through its unparalleled and well-established amenities that residents can enjoy all year long.”
Community Opening Strategies Boost Growth
Given the robust pent up housing demand, Toll Brothers has secured some of the most sought-after urban locations in the country, where land is scarce and approvals are not easy to obtain. Consequently, the company is able to raise prices in communities during the second quarter and at the start of third-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, Toll Brothers strategically maintained its sales pace by limiting monthly lot releases to two lots to four lots per community. The company raised the prices of those communities which are on allocation, by prioritizing the release of high-interest buyers.
At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2021, Toll Brothers met the guidance of opening 320 communities. However, it expects the community count to drop to 310 at third-quarter fiscal 2021-end, primarily due to the timing of certain community sellouts and openings. Again, during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company anticipates community count to rise up to 340.
Encouragingly, the company reaffirmed its guidance at 10% community count growth for fiscal 2022. This is mainly attributable to the lots of land the company controls. Furthermore, Toll Brothers mostly offers luxury homes and its communities are located in prosperous suburban areas with easy access to major cities. The company caters to luxury move-up buyers, who already possess a residence and are looking for a shift to larger and better homes. These homebuyers are less sensitive to price changes. Toll Brothers enjoys greater pricing power than other homebuilding companies.
Shares of Toll Brothers have gained 33.2% so far this year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 20.6% growth. A favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies are expected to drive growth.
