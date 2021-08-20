Back to top

Fiserv (FISV) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. FISV recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

FISV has rallied 5.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests FISV could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FISV's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 12 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch FISV for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


