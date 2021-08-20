Autodesk ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 25. The company anticipates revenues between $1.045 billion and $1.06 million for fiscal second quarter. It projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.08-$1.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained steady at $1.11 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting an increase of 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Autodesk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.
What to Expect Ahead of Autodesk's (ADSK) Q2 Earnings Release?
Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 25.
The company anticipates revenues between $1.045 billion and $1.06 million for fiscal second quarter. It projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.08-$1.14 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings has remained steady at $1.11 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, suggesting an increase of 15.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Autodesk’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Autodesk’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to benefit from solid growth in subscription revenues and healthy uptake of maintenance-to-subscription (M2S) program. Continued momentum in new customer billings and steady renewals are expected to have aided top-line growth.
Synergies from the acquisition of Upchain and Innovyze are expected to act as tailwinds. Innovyze is a leader in water infrastructure software, which strengthens Autodesk’s position in the end-to-end water infrastructure solutions’ space. Upchain is a Toronto-based provider of cloud-based product data management (“PDM”) and product lifecycle management (“PLM”) software solutions.
Solid uptake of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT product family is expected to have favored the company’s fiscal second-quarter performance.
Autodesk Construction Cloud has been gaining significant traction with owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the construction industry, which is anticipated to have favored the top line performance.
Incremental gains from Autodesk Build, a new project and field management solution and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud is also expected to have contributed to the top line. Autodesk Build combines best-in-class features from BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adds powerful new functionalities to make information available across the entire construction team immediately.
In Jul 2021, Autodesk announced that Autodesk Build, was leveraged by 8,000 active customer projects worldwide. The solution was made available in February 2021.
The international expansion of BuildingConnected, a construction management offering that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process as well as comprises the Autodesk Construction Cloud builders network, is likely to have positively contributed to top-line growth in fiscal second quarter.
During the quarter, Autodesk announced the commercial availability of Autodesk Tandem. Autodesk Tandem is the company’s cloud-powered digital twin technology platform and is designed mainly for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms.
Muted growth in Maintenance revenues owing to continued migration of maintenance plan to subscriptions might have negatively impacted top-line performance.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Autodesk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00 % and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
