Has Blackstone (BX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Blackstone (BX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Blackstone is one of 900 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 4.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BX has gained about 70.30% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.80%. This means that Blackstone is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, BX is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.46% so far this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.