Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Roku (ROKU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Roku (ROKU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ROKU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Roku is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU's full-year earnings has moved 232.44% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ROKU has moved about 3.41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.14% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Roku is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, ROKU belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.37% so far this year, meaning that ROKU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track ROKU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors