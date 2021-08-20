We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Whiting Petroleum (WLL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WLL and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Whiting Petroleum is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WLL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLL's full-year earnings has moved 40.78% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that WLL has returned about 57.84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 13.77%. This shows that Whiting Petroleum is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, WLL is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.83% so far this year, so WLL is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track WLL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.