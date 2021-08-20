Back to top

TTE or CWEN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) and Clearway Energy (CWEN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Clearway Energy has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TTE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TTE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.66, while CWEN has a forward P/E of 15.44. We also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CWEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58.

Another notable valuation metric for TTE is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CWEN has a P/B of 2.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TTE's Value grade of B and CWEN's Value grade of C.

TTE sticks out from CWEN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TTE is the better option right now.


