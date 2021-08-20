We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.03, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.38% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.28 billion, up 232.69% from the year-ago period.
UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$11.02 per share and revenue of $25.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.03% and +67.77%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.61% higher within the past month. UAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.