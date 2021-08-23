We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF - Free Report) is a plant-based food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED - Free Report) provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Eargo, Inc. (EAR - Free Report) is a medical device company that develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.5% downward over the last 30 days.
CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.