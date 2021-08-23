Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF - Free Report) is a plant-based food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED - Free Report) provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR - Free Report) is a medical device company that develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.5% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.

