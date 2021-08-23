We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BP p.l.c. (BP) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BP and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
BP p.l.c. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP's full-year earnings has moved 33.68% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BP has returned 15.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 14.27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BP p.l.c. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, BP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.23% this year, meaning that BP is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on BP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.