We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LULU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
lululemon athletica is one of 260 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 9.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, LULU has moved about 14.31% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -5.14%. As we can see, lululemon athletica is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.93% this year, meaning that LULU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
LULU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.