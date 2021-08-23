We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant (ALGT) Launches Allways Rewards for Leisure Travelers
As air-travel demand continues to rebound, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) has launched a new loyalty program to attract leisure travelers.
According to a statement provided by the company, the non-credit card loyalty program, Allways Rewards, is the “first airline loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers.” Apart from redeeming points on flights, lodging and rental cars, the program offers rewards to members on event tickets, such as on sports, music and the like.
Members of Allways Rewards will receive one point for every dollar spent at Allegiant.com and two points per dollar on spending of more than $500 (excluding taxes and fees). Points, redeemable at .01 per point, can be used just after 72 hours of travel on Allegiant. There are no blackout dates, usage fees or minimum requirements for redemption of points. For members who travel with Allegiant within 24 months, points will have no expiration. Moreover, Allways Rewards members will receive credits for purchasing family travel tickets as well, since points are awarded to the buyer, unlike other programs where only the individual traveler benefits from the points.
Allegiant Travel Company Price
Later this year, Allegiant will add a feature where members will receive a five percent discount on air tickets purchased from the company’s website.
Cardholders of Allegiant World Mastercard, the airline’s co-brand credit card, will have the privilege of being automatically enrolled in Allways Rewards program. Allegiant is not levying any fees for joining the Allways Rewards program.
