Maxar (MAXR) Secures $60M Big Data Analytics Deal From NGA
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR - Free Report) recently inked a $60 million contract with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (“NGA”). As part of this five-year agreement, the Westminster, CO-based company will be responsible for fostering the operations of a confidential big data analytics project.
Maxar is a trusted name in the field of Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. With global presence in more than 70 countries, the entity operates the world’s most sophisticated constellation of earth imaging satellites.
It offers trailblazing technologies to enhance national intelligence with commercial imagery and expertise. The industry-leading geospatial analytics facilitates end users with best-in-class solutions.
Its advanced bouquet of commercial satellite imagery helps armed forces to counter border security and monitor critical infrastructure, while preventing terrorism and insurgency. Apart from addressing national security woes, Maxar’s Earth Intelligence capabilities provide strategic and tactical edge from increased situational awareness and technically accurate assessments.
Per the contract, the space technology solutions provider will back a mission-critical analytic system. This innovative system, which is counted on by several Department of Defense and Intelligence Community users, capitalizes on avant-garde geospatial tools to manage data feeds that streamline analytic and intelligence workflows supported by big data capabilities.
Of late, Maxar has been making considerable progress in its near-term priorities for sustained top and bottom-line growth. These include efforts to re-engineer the Space Solutions business, and position Imagery and Services businesses for long-term growth.
It is also making efforts to provide greater value to its mission partners with a consistent focus on speed, expanded data sources and tools. Further, Maxar is focused on its multi-year strategy to position it for sustained revenue, earnings and cash flow growth.
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have returned 11.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 30% in the past year.
