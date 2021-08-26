Back to top

Agco (AGCO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AGCO broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for AGCO

AGCO has rallied 8.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests AGCO could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider AGCO's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 8 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AGCO for more gains in the near future.


