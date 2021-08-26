Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Textron (TXT) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Textron (TXT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TXT broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for TXT

Shares of TXT have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that TXT could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider TXT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 4 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TXT for more gains in the near future.


