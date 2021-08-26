Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CLF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CLF

CLF has rallied 11.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CLF could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at CLF's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CLF for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today