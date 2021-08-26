Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tronox (TROX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tronox (TROX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TROX broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Moving Average Chart for TROX

TROX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 12.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account TROX's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on TROX for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today