Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.7%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.7%. Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents, suggesting an improvement of 19.4% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $451.3 million, indicating growth of 27.6% from the prior-year reported figure.
Factors to Note
Veeva Systems unique product portfolio, comprising Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData, might have driven the fiscal second-quarter performance.
The company’s first cloud-based content management system, built specifically for life sciences — Veeva Vault — is likely to have added new Vault customers in the quarter to be reported. Strength across each Vault application area, including continued momentum in more established products and early success for new products, may have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault might have contributed to Professional Service and Other segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
Strong performance across Veeva Systems’ segments — Subscription Service and Professional Service and Others — is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues. The company expects revenues between $450 million and $452 million in second-quarter fiscal 2022. In April 2021, Veeva Systems announced the availability of the Veeva Quality Content Reference Model to advance quality transformation efforts and drive further standardization in quality management. The company, in May, announced new modular content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to help life sciences marketers accelerate content creation, review and distribution across channels. In the same month, Veeva Systems announced that various life sciences companies are increasingly adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications, reflecting an industry-wide shift to streamline drug development. It also announced that more than 100 companies have adopted Veeva Vault Training to simplify role-based qualification, improve compliance and unify training with other critical business processes. In June, the company announced that the Veeva Link customer intelligence platform is now available for 11 new therapeutic areas across more than 50 countries. These positive developments are likely to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results. However, escalating expenses on the operational side might have weighed on Veeva Systems’ margins. What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see. Earnings ESP: Veeva Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
The Gap, Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.93% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26. Burlington Stores, Inc. ( BURL Quick Quote BURL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.07% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26.
Image: Bigstock
Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1, after the closing bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.7%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.7%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 86 cents, suggesting an improvement of 19.4% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $451.3 million, indicating growth of 27.6% from the prior-year reported figure.
Factors to Note
Veeva Systems unique product portfolio, comprising Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData, might have driven the fiscal second-quarter performance.
The company’s first cloud-based content management system, built specifically for life sciences — Veeva Vault — is likely to have added new Vault customers in the quarter to be reported.
Strength across each Vault application area, including continued momentum in more established products and early success for new products, may have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Veeva Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Veeva Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | Veeva Systems Inc. Quote
Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault might have contributed to Professional Service and Other segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.
Strong performance across Veeva Systems’ segments — Subscription Service and Professional Service and Others — is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues. The company expects revenues between $450 million and $452 million in second-quarter fiscal 2022.
In April 2021, Veeva Systems announced the availability of the Veeva Quality Content Reference Model to advance quality transformation efforts and drive further standardization in quality management.
The company, in May, announced new modular content capabilities in Veeva Vault PromoMats to help life sciences marketers accelerate content creation, review and distribution across channels.
In the same month, Veeva Systems announced that various life sciences companies are increasingly adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications, reflecting an industry-wide shift to streamline drug development. It also announced that more than 100 companies have adopted Veeva Vault Training to simplify role-based qualification, improve compliance and unify training with other critical business processes.
In June, the company announced that the Veeva Link customer intelligence platform is now available for 11 new therapeutic areas across more than 50 countries.
These positive developments are likely to get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results.
However, escalating expenses on the operational side might have weighed on Veeva Systems’ margins.
What Our Quantitative Model Suggests
Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.
Earnings ESP: Veeva Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks Worth a Look
Here are some stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.93% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26.
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.07% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 26.